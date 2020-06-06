Today's activity: Making water walk

Water moves in all directions and this experiment will show you how it moves up, down, and side to side. It will also demonstrate capillary action, the ability for water to flow against gravity. This allows the water to flow up in this experiment.

Instructions: Pick two colors of food coloring. Fill two cups ⅔ full of water and add a few drops of food coloring to each. Set your three cups up so the cup without water in it sits in the middle. Next, cut a paper towel in half and then fold it into quarters, lengthwise. Stick one end of the paper towel into the colored water and one end into the empty cup. Do this for both water filled cups. Now watch and wait to see what happens.