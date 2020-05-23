Today's craft: Lutheran School Association teacher's lesson on building a robot

×
Armin Mathis with his dragon robot.
Brynna Conley, a second-grader at Lutheran School Association, shows off the robot she built.
Zoey Collins with her robot
Teacher: Stephanie Wilkerson
School: Second grade, Lutheran School Association
Grade level: Elementary grades
Materials needed: Whatever you can find at home, including at least one recycled material
Build a robot using recycled materials! Students need to work together with their family to create their special robot at home.
As students are working with family members to build their robots, write a story to go with our robots.
Wilkerson gave her students this project during remote learning and the students shared photos of themselves and their stories during a Zoom classroom meeting.
