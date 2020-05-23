You are the owner of this article.
Today's craft: Lutheran School Association teacher's lesson on building a robot
Today's craft: Lutheran School Association teacher's lesson on building a robot

Teacher: Stephanie Wilkerson

School: Second grade, Lutheran School Association 

Grade level: Elementary grades

Activity: Build a robot

Materials needed: Whatever you can find at home, including at least one recycled material 

Directions: 

Build a robot using recycled materials! Students need to work together with their family to create their special robot at home.

As students are working with family members to build their robots, write a story to go with our robots.

Wilkerson gave her students this project during remote learning and the students shared photos of themselves and their stories during a Zoom classroom meeting. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

About this story

During coronavirus, the Herald & Review is featuring a different teacher each week who has created a fun and educational activity kids can do at home. 

To participate, send submissions to vwells@herald-review.com and include instructions, illustrations if you have them, and a photo of yourself. 

