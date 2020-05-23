Today's craft: Lutheran School Association teacher's lesson on building a robot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Teacher: Stephanie Wilkerson

School: Second grade, Lutheran School Association

Grade level: Elementary grades

Activity: Build a robot

Materials needed: Whatever you can find at home, including at least one recycled material

Directions:

Build a robot using recycled materials! Students need to work together with their family to create their special robot at home.

As students are working with family members to build their robots, write a story to go with our robots.

Wilkerson gave her students this project during remote learning and the students shared photos of themselves and their stories during a Zoom classroom meeting.

