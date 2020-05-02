Today's Herald & Review lesson: Create something that makes people happy

Teacher: Heather Herron
School: Durfee Technology Magnet School, Decatur school district
Grade: Fifth grade, but this activity can be altered for any age with the assistance of someone to help younger children.
Subject: STEAM Challenge
Challenge: As you know, we are facing some odd times. You are doing school from home, you can’t visit your friends, you can’t have family gatherings, and everything just seems a bit sad. The last part of that is about to change! You have been given a challenge by a city leader. Your challenge is to create something that will make people happy. This can be a statue, a structure, a model of something, really, it can be anything as long as it meets the requirements below. Are you up for the challenge? Can you be someone’s sunshine during these cloudy times?
Materials: Anything can be used that you have permission to use. Some examples: straws, toothpicks, cardboard, sticks, paper, marshmallows, glue, glitter, pipe cleaners, fabric scraps, blocks, markers, crayons, foam, coloring pages, small boxes, rulers, Popsicle sticks, paint, old broken toys, magazines, pencils, shoe strings, foil, paper plates, toilet paper and paper towel rolls, cotton swabs, play-dough or clay.
Requirements: Use the following to create your project.
S-Science
T-Technology
E-Engineering
A-Arts
M- Math
Instructions:
1.You have a maximum of an hour and a half to complete this task and turn someone’s frown right side round!
2. Your structure must be at least 18 inches tall when it is standing on its own and at least 4 inches wide.
3. It must be made up of at least six materials.
4. Your project needs to include at least five different colors.
5. On your structure somewhere there must be a poem using rhyming words. Be creative! You may use technology to research unique words that rhyme.
6. Take at least 10 minutes just looking at the materials you may use. Ask yourself what you can build using the materials you have available. Start to imagine an idea you think might work. Play with the materials, but do not start building yet!
7. You must plan and draw out what your project will look like along with what materials you will use. This is just a rough draft. Your plans can be changed, but you need to have a plan on paper.
8. Get to work! You have some joy to spread! Use your plans to create your structure.
9. Test your project. Does it meet all the above requirements? Will it make someone smile?
10. Think about ways you could possibly improve your new invention. Is there anything that could be added?
11. Once your project is built give it a name. Then, have your parents help you safely deliver it to someone who needs some cheer! Think porch drop off to a neighbor, a surprise for your mom or grandma, or a bright surprise for an essential worker.
Optional extension activities
Create an advertisement to sell your new invention to others. Some things you should include are your projects name, how much would it cost to buy, details as to how it will brighten someone’s day, where can people buy this at, as well as a drawing of your project.
Note how long you took to create your project. If someone places an order for 13 of your creations, how long would it take you to fulfill the order? After you set a base cost for one, how much would their total bill be for 13?
How could you create an advertisement for your creation using technology? Give it a try using real pictures of your project and a digital device.
I would love to see any and all finished projects! Email pictures or details to hherron@dps61.org.
_____________________________________________________________
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
