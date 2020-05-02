Today's Herald & Review lesson: Create something that makes people happy

8. Get to work! You have some joy to spread! Use your plans to create your structure.

9. Test your project. Does it meet all the above requirements? Will it make someone smile?

10. Think about ways you could possibly improve your new invention. Is there anything that could be added?

11. Once your project is built give it a name. Then, have your parents help you safely deliver it to someone who needs some cheer! Think porch drop off to a neighbor, a surprise for your mom or grandma, or a bright surprise for an essential worker.

Optional extension activities

Create an advertisement to sell your new invention to others. Some things you should include are your projects name, how much would it cost to buy, details as to how it will brighten someone’s day, where can people buy this at, as well as a drawing of your project.

Note how long you took to create your project. If someone places an order for 13 of your creations, how long would it take you to fulfill the order? After you set a base cost for one, how much would their total bill be for 13?