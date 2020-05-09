Today's Herald & Review lesson: Create your own scavenger hunt

Teacher: Jennifer Panganiban
School: Macon-Piatt Field Base Program Coordinator, Illinois State University Department of Special Education
Grade level: Any. This is an activity that you can use for a variety of skills with your child.
Activity: Post it Note Scavenger Hunt
Materials needed: Sticky notes, markers
Directions:
1. On your Post-It Notes (I would start with around 10), put a question for your child to answer.
a. For a pre-school child, you could draw a certain number of circles, stars, etc. for them to count, draw shapes for them to name or use colors to have them identify.
b. For a young elementary child, you could use a sight word or letter to have them read or say the sound, a simple math problem, a number.
c. For an older student, you could include a word problem, spelling word, math problem, question from a book they are reading or something cut from a worksheet you were given and glued on.
2. Next, hide the notes around your home (sometimes they need extra tape to stay put). Remember to put them high and low. Make sure your child will be able to spot them.
3. Have your child go around the house and solve the sticky notes. You can also make this a timed activity if you’d like to add in that element. If they need to write down their answers, they can do so on their own paper, or they can write right on the stick note. If you want them to be able to “self-check” their work, write the answer on the back of each note.
