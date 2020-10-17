 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: A trip to the woods
Today's lesson: A trip to the woods

Nature collection

Collect leaves, fall flowers and things like pine cones to make a fall bouquet. 

 Valerie Wells

Teacher: Rita Davis, Decatur

Project: Trip to the woods

Materials: Whatever you can collect outdoors in nature

Age range: All ages

Instructions: Make a wreath out of pine cones or acorns. Collect several and use wire or string to connect them, painting them gold or any color you choose after the wreath is complete.

Use leaves to make a grass wreath or bouquet, or collect milkweeds and cattails to make a picture. Use green foam backing (available in craft departments) to hold them in place.

Use bark from a tree, along with leaves, fall flowers, walnuts or acorns and other items to make a woodsy picture.

Learn about the different items as a science lesson. Milkweed serves as food for the caterpillars that grow into monarch butterflies, for example. Acorns become oak trees.

ABOUT THIS STORY

The Herald & Review each week provides a lesson for kids stuck at home because of COVID-19 restrictions. Have an idea to share? Email vwells@herald-review.com.

