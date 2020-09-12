Today's lesson: Apple stacks

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson
Age range: Elementary
Materials: Five apples, one can of Play-Doh, one package of toothpicks
Challenge: Stack the five apples using only the Play-Doh and toothpicks. If you have more than one child, they have to work together and the stack has to stay connected for a minimum of 30 seconds.
Skills practiced: Teamwork, planning, building
🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!