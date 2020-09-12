 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: Apple stacks
Today's lesson: Apple stacks

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson 

Age range: Elementary 

Materials: Five apples, one can of Play-Doh, one package of toothpicks

Challenge: Stack the five apples using only the Play-Doh and toothpicks. If you have more than one child, they have to work together and the stack has to stay connected for a minimum of 30 seconds. 

Skills practiced: Teamwork, planning, building 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Each week, we bring you a different lesson for students at home because of COVID. Do you have one to share? Email valerie.wells@lee.net. 

