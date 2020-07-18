You are the owner of this article.
Today's lesson: Bad seeds become good seeds
Today's lesson: Bad seeds become good seeds

Activity: "The Bad Seed"

Submitted by Hollie Peckert, first grade teacher at Johns Hill Magnet School 

Age range: Early elementary 

Materials: Seeds, containers, cut-out letters, numbers, math facts, tweezers

The Bad Seed is a book about a seed who changes into a bad seed because of one event. I want you all the know that we cannot let one event change who we are. Even though the bad seed started seeing himself as bad, he realized he could start to be a good seed and started making changes to become a better seed. Instead of focusing on the bad, you would write down three good things that make you, well you!

I filled some plastic bins with seeds and I put some letters in there for the kids to use tweezers to get out the letters to identify the sound and letter. You can modify this with sight words, numbers, and addition and subtraction facts!

Science: You can also try to plant seeds to grow vegetables. (It might be too late in the season for this for some veggies.)

We also made a bird feeder out of an old milk container and put bird seed in it.

