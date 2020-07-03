Today's lesson: Be a stargazer, and have fun with marshmallows, too

Activity: Stargazing, making a constellation out of marshmallows
Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
Ages: Kindergarten-eighth grade
Summer camping offers so many fun activities. One memorable activity is observing the night sky. Star gazing can be a fascinating and wonderful bonding experience for your family.
Check out these resources to help your children learn more about our world!
- Download the free app: SkyView Lite
- Search Pinterest for a constellation guide to print
- Find a great location to stargaze. Use this resource from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: illinois.gov/dnr/recreation/Stargazing/Pages/BestLocationstoStargaze.aspx
- Create a constellation craft using mini marshmallows and toothpicks.
