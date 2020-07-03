You are the owner of this article.
Today's lesson: Be a stargazer, and have fun with marshmallows, too
Today's lesson: Be a stargazer, and have fun with marshmallows, too

Activity: Stargazing, making a constellation out of marshmallows 

Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois 

Ages: Kindergarten-eighth grade

Summer camping offers so many fun activities. One memorable activity is observing the night sky. Star gazing can be a fascinating and wonderful bonding experience for your family.

Check out these resources to help your children learn more about our world!

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

ABOUT THIS STORY

The Herald & Review each week during COVID-19 is presenting a different education lesson. Have one we should feature? Email vwells@herald-review.com.

