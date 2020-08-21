 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's lesson: Boat races
0 comments
TODAY'S LESSON

Today's lesson: Boat races

{{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson, homeschooling her children Camden, 9; Caitlyn, 6; and Carleigh, 4

Activity: Puff Boats

Age range: elementary

Materials: household items, child's choice. Examples are craft sticks, marshmallows, cardboard, sandwich bags, scraps of paper, foil.

Object: Make a boat out of materials on hand and see how far it will go with only three puffs of air.

Directions: "I gave them free rein (to) use any household object to make your boat. The goal was to make it go the farthest in our race. They used Popsicle sticks, aluminum foil, tape, rubber bands, Play-Doh, and a few other materials. I didn't give them any other guidance other than to build a boat. Camden (age 9), being the older one, tested his out to make sure it would work. He made some adjustments before the final race. This activity not only challenged their creativity, but allowed them the flexibility to adapt if their race didn't go so well. We had all the items in the house — so it was virtually a free activity. After the initial race, the kids wanted to modify their boats and try again. Caitlyn (age 6) was our winner."

Skills learned and practiced: Art, engineering.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

ABOUT THIS STORY

The Herald & Review is printing at-home lessons for parents during COVID-19. Share yours by emailing vwells@herald-review.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Patrick Catholic School holds their first day of school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News