Today's lesson: Boat races

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson, homeschooling her children Camden, 9; Caitlyn, 6; and Carleigh, 4
Activity: Puff Boats
Age range: elementary
Materials: household items, child's choice. Examples are craft sticks, marshmallows, cardboard, sandwich bags, scraps of paper, foil.
Object: Make a boat out of materials on hand and see how far it will go with only three puffs of air.
Directions: "I gave them free rein (to) use any household object to make your boat. The goal was to make it go the farthest in our race. They used Popsicle sticks, aluminum foil, tape, rubber bands, Play-Doh, and a few other materials. I didn't give them any other guidance other than to build a boat. Camden (age 9), being the older one, tested his out to make sure it would work. He made some adjustments before the final race. This activity not only challenged their creativity, but allowed them the flexibility to adapt if their race didn't go so well. We had all the items in the house — so it was virtually a free activity. After the initial race, the kids wanted to modify their boats and try again. Caitlyn (age 6) was our winner."
Skills learned and practiced: Art, engineering.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!