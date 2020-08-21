Today's lesson: Boat races

Directions: "I gave them free rein (to) use any household object to make your boat. The goal was to make it go the farthest in our race. They used Popsicle sticks, aluminum foil, tape, rubber bands, Play-Doh, and a few other materials. I didn't give them any other guidance other than to build a boat. Camden (age 9), being the older one, tested his out to make sure it would work. He made some adjustments before the final race. This activity not only challenged their creativity, but allowed them the flexibility to adapt if their race didn't go so well. We had all the items in the house — so it was virtually a free activity. After the initial race, the kids wanted to modify their boats and try again. Caitlyn (age 6) was our winner."