Today's lesson: Cake pop creatures

Teacher: Gayle Bowman, Clinton High School. Idea from student Cheyanne Lingo in Bowman's foods class.
Age range: Junior high and high school
Materials: Cake mix, can of frosting, dipping chocolate, plastic gloves, lollipop sticks, assorted candies such as candy corn, red hots, camera.
Instructions: Follow instructions on cake mix, emphasizing accurate measurements and fractions. After baking, place cake in refrigerator for two hours or more.
Put on plastic gloves, mix frosting into cake until mixture packs like play dough. Roll mixture into balls the size of golf balls. Insert sticks. Refrigerate mixture one hour or more.
Put on plastic gloves again. Melt chocolate, and dip cake balls. Before chocolate mixture hardens, decorate with candies. Create faces from candies.
Learning extension: Take pictures of your creatures, make up and write a story with the creatures you created as protagonists.
