Today's lesson: Cake pop creatures
TODAY'S LESSON

Today's lesson: Cake pop creatures

Creature cake pops
Provided photo

Teacher: Gayle Bowman, Clinton High School. Idea from student Cheyanne Lingo in Bowman's foods class. 

Age range: Junior high and high school 

Materials: Cake mix, can of frosting, dipping chocolate, plastic gloves, lollipop sticks, assorted candies such as candy corn, red hots, camera.

Instructions: Follow instructions on cake mix, emphasizing accurate measurements and fractions. After baking, place cake in refrigerator for two hours or more.

Put on plastic gloves, mix frosting into cake until mixture packs like play dough. Roll mixture into balls the size of golf balls. Insert sticks. Refrigerate mixture one hour or more.

Put on plastic gloves again. Melt chocolate, and dip cake balls. Before chocolate mixture hardens, decorate with candies. Create faces from candies.

Learning extension: Take pictures of your creatures, make up and write a story with the creatures you created as protagonists. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Learning at home

During the pandemic, the Herald & Review is running weekly learning activities to do at home. Have an idea? Contact Valerie Wells, vwells@herald-review.com. 

