Today's lesson: Cheez-It math

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson
Age range: Third to fifth grade
Topic: Introduction to perimeter and area
Directions: My fourth-grader is a very tangible learner so I’m always looking for ways to connect content to the real world. This week we’ve been exploring perimeter and area in a variety of ways.
- Area and Perimeter with Pipe Cleaners and Straws: Using straws cut into lengths of 2, 4, and 6 inches, along with pipe cleaners cut into 2-inch pieces, we explored an introduction to perimeter and area by making squares or rectangles with sides of various lengths. If you don’t have straws or pipe cleaners, you could use yarn or dental floss.
- Cheez-It Math: I gave Camden a bowl of Cheez-It Crackers and given squares and rectangles. He had to find the area and perimeter of the given shapes. For example, create a rectangle with a length of 8 and a width of 6. Now find the area and perimeter using your Cheez-It crackers. If you don’t have Cheez-It crackers, you can use your Starburst Halloween candy. They’re about the same size.
- Lego Challenge: Can you build a rectangle or square with a given area or perimeter? Can you find the perimeter or area given the length and width? Can you create a shape with double the area of the one given? The child has to problem solve potential numbers that can lead to the answer.
- What’s in our house? We then moved the concept of perimeter and area to measuring objects in our house- the dining room table, the front door, the office desk, the school table, the rug, the bookcase, etc. Whereas the previous tasks were much smaller unit numbers, at times double digit multiplication was involved, especially for the larger objects, so this was a great review. Keep in mind- for all of these activities, the intent was simply a basic introduction to area and perimeter. Complex shapes and square units will come next.
