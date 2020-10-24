 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: Glow-in-the-dark pumpkins
Today's lesson: Glow-in-the-dark pumpkins

Teacher: Gayle Bowman, Clinton High School

Project: Glow-in-the-dark pumpkins

Materials: Pumpkin, glow-in-the-dark acrylic paint, black Sharpie, paint brush

Age range: High School Child Development Class, preparing lesson for primary school students.

Instructions:

Outline the design/ face for the pumpkin using the sharpie. Fill in the outline with chosen glow-in-the-dark acrylic paints.

High school students write a lesson plan for primary school students.. The lesson plan should include learning standards, materials, activity, objectives, and exit reflection.

Children following the lesson can be taught about colors and sizes, as well as how pumpkins grow, and the fact that Illinois produces more pumpkins than any other state in the United States.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

