Today's lesson: Home camping

Activity: Camping at home
Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
Ages: Boys and girls, all ages
Let’s go camping. Here are a couple ways you can enjoy a camping experience when you may not be able to visit an actual campsite. I challenge you to spend a few hours camping without electronics!
- Build a tent or fort in your home. You simply need a few large blankets to drape from your couch to your coffee table, or from your bed to your dresser. Add a flashlight, pillows, books and toys to make the space your own!
- If you have a tent, pitch it outside in your yard or on your balcony! You get to enjoy some fresh air while hanging out in your tent! Bring out some snacks and a water bottle to munch on while you observe the sky, journal or read a book.
- If you want to enhance your camping experience, check out these links to enjoy a virtual campfire, listen to songs and find campfire recipes!
Contact: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, at (217) 725-3700
