Today's lesson: Home camping
EDUCATION

Today's lesson: Home camping

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Activity: Camping at home 

Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois 

Ages: Boys and girls, all ages

Let’s go camping. Here are a couple ways you can enjoy a camping experience when you may not be able to visit an actual campsite. I challenge you to spend a few hours camping without electronics!

  • Build a tent or fort in your home. You simply need a few large blankets to drape from your couch to your coffee table, or from your bed to your dresser. Add a flashlight, pillows, books and toys to make the space your own!
  • If you have a tent, pitch it outside in your yard or on your balcony! You get to enjoy some fresh air while hanging out in your tent! Bring out some snacks and a water bottle to munch on while you observe the sky, journal or read a book.
  • If you want to enhance your camping experience, check out these links to enjoy a virtual campfire, listen to songs and find campfire recipes!

Contact: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, at (217) 725-3700



Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Submissions

During the COVID-19 shutdown, the Herald & Review will run at-home fun and educational activities submitted by area teachers and youth organizations. Have an idea? Send it to Valerie Wells at vwells@herald-review.com. 

