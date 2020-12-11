 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: How to make a gingerbread boy, courtesy of Pershing Early Learning Programs educator
Today's lesson: How to make a gingerbread boy, courtesy of Pershing Early Learning Programs educator

Teacher: Karen Mayer, parent educator, Pershing Early Learning Programs 

Age range: Preschool through early elementary

Materials: Cutouts of various shapes (triangles, squares, hearts, circles), glue, crayons, and a large blank gingerbread person cutout, available at herald-review.com

Instructions: Begin by using the crayons to give your gingerbread boy pants and a shirt or whatever designs you want. Then take the shapes, put just a dot of glue on the backs of the shapes, and put them on his face for eyes, nose and mouth.

If you like, use other shapes to give him buttons or shoes. After you've finished dressing him, make up a story about him and tell your family. 

Valerie Wells' 5 most memorable stories from 2020

Valerie Wells' 5 most memorable stories from 2020

In a year when we all lost so much, there are still some things I wanted to remember. These are stories that stand out for me. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

At-home activities

During the pandemic, the Herald & Review will run fun and educational activities weekly for kids to do at home. Have an idea? Contact Valerie Wells, vwells@herald-review.com. 

