Today's lesson: How to make a gingerbread boy, courtesy of Pershing Early Learning Programs educator

Teacher: Karen Mayer, parent educator, Pershing Early Learning Programs
Age range: Preschool through early elementary
Materials: Cutouts of various shapes (triangles, squares, hearts, circles), glue, crayons, and a large blank gingerbread person cutout, available at herald-review.com.
Instructions: Begin by using the crayons to give your gingerbread boy pants and a shirt or whatever designs you want. Then take the shapes, put just a dot of glue on the backs of the shapes, and put them on his face for eyes, nose and mouth.
If you like, use other shapes to give him buttons or shoes. After you've finished dressing him, make up a story about him and tell your family.
Valerie Wells' 5 most memorable stories from 2020
