Today's lesson: Learn to cook ranch potatoes

Submitted by: Stefanie Rohman and daughter Emma Hartwig, 10

Project: Cooking ranch potatoes

Age range: Any child old enough to cook with supervision

Recipe:

2 pounds red potatoes

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 pkg. ranch seasoning

If desired: Diced bacon and chopped onion; parmesan cheese

Dice the potatoes into bite-size pieces. Place in large plastic bag with ranch seasoning and oil and shake until pieces are coated. Pour into 9 x 13 baking dish and add bacon and onion if desired. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until potatoes are soft. Remove from oven and add shredded Parmesan if desired.

"The recipe is super simple," Rohman said. "My 10-year-old was able to do most of the work herself."

___________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

