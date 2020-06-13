You are the owner of this article.
Today's lesson: Learn to cook ranch potatoes
Today's lesson: Learn to cook ranch potatoes

Submitted by: Stefanie Rohman and daughter Emma Hartwig, 10

Project: Cooking ranch potatoes 

Age range: Any child old enough to cook with supervision

Recipe:

2 pounds red potatoes

1/4 cup vegetable oil 

1 pkg. ranch seasoning 

If desired: Diced bacon and chopped onion; parmesan cheese 

Dice the potatoes into bite-size pieces. Place in large plastic bag with ranch seasoning and oil and shake until pieces are coated. Pour into 9 x 13  baking dish and add bacon and onion if desired. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until potatoes are soft. Remove from oven and add shredded Parmesan if desired. 

"The recipe is super simple," Rohman said. "My 10-year-old was able to do most of the work herself." 

___________________________________________________________

Each week during the pandemic, the Herald & Review is bringing you a different lesson or activity for kids staying at home. Have one to share? Tell us by emailing vwells@herald-review.com. 

