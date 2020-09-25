 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: Letter recognition
Teacher: Bethany Force 

Skills: Letter recognition 

Materials: Play-Doh; magnets; cookie sheet; dot markers or cotton swabs dipped in paint

Age range: Preschool through early elementary

Directions: 

Need a break from pencils and worksheets? Consider using dot markers or even Q-tips dipped in paint to draw your letter shapes. You can also use playdough to create the letters you’re learning. Freehand them together, or if your child needs a little more guidance, print out large bubble letters that your child can fill in with playdough.

Another fun activity is letter mazes. If you’re working on the letter A, the child marks every A they see, and the A’s will form a path to the end of the maze. There are many different ways to complete these mazes. One option is placing the printed maze onto a cookie sheet and using small magnets to create a magnet path through the maze. You could also use stickers or dot markers to mark each correct letter you find. Your kiddo will love finding the letter path and then using their fingers to “walk” through the maze. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

About this story

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Herald & Review will run weekly at-home educational activities for kids. Got an idea? Email it to Valerie Wells, vwells@herald-review.com. 

