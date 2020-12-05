Today's lesson: Make a snowman

Materials: Visit the website, controlaltachieve.com for templates or make your own with construction paper or cutting pictures out of magazines or catalogs to make eyes, add a hat, shoes, buttons or whatever you want to dress up your own unique snowman.

Instructions: Miller provided instructions to her fellow teachers for a virtual snowman-building activity on Google Classroom, where the kids gather to make their creations and then write short stories about them. For doing the activity at home, the website is available to the public, or use materials you have available to create one. Take a photo if you make it out of materials at home, or screenshot your finished project on the website and share with family.