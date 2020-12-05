 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: Make a snowman
TODAY'S LESSON

Today's lesson: Make a snowman

Build a snowman

American Dreamers STEM Academy teacher Molly Miller adapted an idea from a teachers' website to give students a fun activity. 

 Provided photo

Teacher: Molly Miller, American Dreamers STEM Academy

Age range: K-8

Skills: Art, creative writing 

Materials: Visit the website, controlaltachieve.com for templates or make your own with construction paper or cutting pictures out of magazines or catalogs to make eyes, add a hat, shoes, buttons or whatever you want to dress up your own unique snowman. 

Instructions: Miller provided instructions to her fellow teachers for a virtual snowman-building activity on Google Classroom, where the kids gather to make their creations and then write short stories about them. For doing the activity at home, the website is available to the public, or use materials you have available to create one. Take a photo if you make it out of materials at home, or screenshot your finished project on the website and share with family. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Learning at home

During the pandemic, the Herald & Review will publish at-home learning and fun activities for kids. Have an idea? Contact Valerie Wells, vwells@herald-review.com. 

