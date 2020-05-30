Today's lesson: Make a sun catcher

Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program director, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
Age group: All ages
Materials: Plants and flowers collected outdoors, wax paper or contact paper, string
The lesson: The colors are really starting to pop outside! Let's capture some of the colors and make a sun catcher!
• Go outside and collect some brightly colored plants/flowers. Make sure that they are not super thick, because we need to flatten them.
• Once you have everything collected, place them between two paper towels and set something heavy on them, maybe a book.
• Next, place the flattened item between two pieces of contact paper. If you do not have contact paper, you can also use wax paper and have an adult use an iron to seal them together. Another option is using wide packing tape and sealing the items individually.
• Once you have your items sealed, you can punch holes at the top to add string and hang it, or you can tape directly to a window.
• Enjoy the colors!
• Take a picture of your finished project and post to Facebook (with parent permission) using #GSCIShinesOn
Please join us at www.facebook.com/groups/girladventuresdecatur for more fun, interactive activities! Complete our weekly challenges to win a prize!
___________________________________________________________
From the archives: Girl Scout Cookies
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!