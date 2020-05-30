Today's lesson: Make a sun catcher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program director, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Age group: All ages

Materials: Plants and flowers collected outdoors, wax paper or contact paper, string

The lesson: The colors are really starting to pop outside! Let's capture some of the colors and make a sun catcher!

• Go outside and collect some brightly colored plants/flowers. Make sure that they are not super thick, because we need to flatten them.

• Once you have everything collected, place them between two paper towels and set something heavy on them, maybe a book.

• Next, place the flattened item between two pieces of contact paper. If you do not have contact paper, you can also use wax paper and have an adult use an iron to seal them together. Another option is using wide packing tape and sealing the items individually.

• Once you have your items sealed, you can punch holes at the top to add string and hang it, or you can tape directly to a window.

• Enjoy the colors!

• Take a picture of your finished project and post to Facebook (with parent permission) using #GSCIShinesOn