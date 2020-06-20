You are the owner of this article.
Today's lesson: Make s'mores without a campfire
TODAY’S LESSON

Today's lesson: Make s'mores without a campfire

S'mores kabobs

This week's craft comes from the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The lesson: S'mores kabobs

Submitted by: Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Ingredients: Straws, marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crackers, plastic zipper bag

It’s camping season! Whether you pitch a tent in your living room, backyard or a campsite, don’t forget the s’mores! Here is a fun twist on the classic camping treat: s’mores kabobs!

Step 1: Place graham crackers in the zipper bag and close it up

Step 2: Smash the crackers into crumbs 

Step 3: Skewer the marshmallows with the straws

Step 4: Melt the chocolate chips with help from a parent

Step 5: Dip the marshmallows in the chocolate, then in the cracker crumbs

Step 6: Make an outdoor picnic and enjoy

Questions? Please call Cottrell at (217) 725-3700.

_____________________________________________________

Girl Scouts honor military

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

About this story

The Herald & Review during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order is offering a weekly activity for young people. Have one to share? Email valerie.wells@lee.net. 

