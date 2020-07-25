× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's lesson: Making a Lego Marble Maze

Submitted by Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Age range: Intermediate elementary through middle school

Use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to build a marble maze with an additional option to create a code.

To create a marble maze, you can use an assortment of colorful legal bricks on a green base plate to build a path that the marble can roll through. If you don’t have Lego bricks at home, you can also use dominoes, straws or craft sticks to create a maze. Get creative and challenge yourself!

If you want to take it a step further, write a “code” to complete the maze. Visit bit.ly/legomazecode to see a post that explains various levels of coding that can be applied depending on your child's age and skill level. The link also includes a free printable worksheet.