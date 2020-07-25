You are the owner of this article.
Today's lesson: Making a Lego Marble Maze
TODAY'S LESSON

Today's lesson: Making a Lego Marble Maze

Today's lesson: Making a Lego Marble Maze

Submitted by Audra Cottrell, program specialist, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Age range: Intermediate elementary through middle school

Use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to build a marble maze with an additional option to create a code. 

To create a marble maze, you can use an assortment of colorful legal bricks on a green base plate to build a path that the marble can roll through. If you don’t have Lego bricks at home, you can also use dominoes, straws or craft sticks to create a maze. Get creative and challenge yourself!

If you want to take it a step further, write a “code” to complete the maze. Visit bit.ly/legomazecode to see a post that explains various levels of coding that can be applied depending on your child's age and skill level. The link also includes a free printable worksheet. 

If you are interested in more coding practice, you can check out a free smartphone app called Grasshopper. It features quick lessons that can teach users how to write Javascript, applying progressively more challenging levels. It was created by a team of coders from Google's workshop for experimental products, Area 120.

The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are offering daily virtual activities on Facebook. Visit facebook.com/groups/girladventuresdecatur to follow along, and share your Lego mazes on social media with the hashtag #GSCIShinesOn.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

About this story

Each week, the Herald & Review has been showcasing a different lesson for kids during COVID-19. Have one to share? Email vwells@herald-review.com.

