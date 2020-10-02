 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's lesson: Math and cooking
0 comments

Today's lesson: Math and cooking

{{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Bethany Force

Age range: Elementary 

Skills: Fractions 

Materials: Ingredients for making pizza or cake or treat of your choice 

Directions: 

Cooking and baking with your child is a great opportunity to incorporate some extra math practice into your at home learning; plus the hope of a tasty treat tends to keep children really engaged. For extra practice with fractions, half a recipe. Figure out the math together before beginning, and then enjoy your time baking together. Another fun food option is baking homemade pizzas. Challenge your child to use different pizza toppings for each third or quarter of the pizza.

You can even practice math concepts at snack time. Practice counting with your youngest by counting out their cheerios or apple slices. Challenge your elementary children to group their snack into pairs and then use skip counting to count how many pieces they have.  You can also use other small objects, like themed erasers or pom poms, to practice skip counting. 

7 facts about Decatur's Transfer House

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

At-home lessons

Have an idea for an at-home educational activity to do with a child? Email Valerie Wells, vwells@herald-review.com. Include your name, photos, materials needed and directions for the activity. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News