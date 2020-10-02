Today's lesson: Math and cooking

Teacher: Bethany Force

Age range: Elementary

Skills: Fractions

Materials: Ingredients for making pizza or cake or treat of your choice

Directions:

Cooking and baking with your child is a great opportunity to incorporate some extra math practice into your at home learning; plus the hope of a tasty treat tends to keep children really engaged. For extra practice with fractions, half a recipe. Figure out the math together before beginning, and then enjoy your time baking together. Another fun food option is baking homemade pizzas. Challenge your child to use different pizza toppings for each third or quarter of the pizza.

You can even practice math concepts at snack time. Practice counting with your youngest by counting out their cheerios or apple slices. Challenge your elementary children to group their snack into pairs and then use skip counting to count how many pieces they have. You can also use other small objects, like themed erasers or pom poms, to practice skip counting.

