 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's lesson: Money and the clock
0 comments
TODAY’S LESSON

Today's lesson: Money and the clock

{{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Bethany Force

Lesson: Counting money; telling time

Materials needed: Real change; laminated clock face or a clock face drawn on paper 

Age range: Early elementary 

Directions: 

Counting money with real money. There's no need to buy fake money. Teach the child what each coin is worth and provide amounts for him or her to count out of a pile of change. 

Clock practice with a matching game and writing the time we do certain things each day. You could easily use regular paper and draw clocks or use a real clock to practice writing and telling the time for daily activities. Have the child look at the time you provide — we eat breakfast at 7 a.m., for example — and draw that time on a blank clock face. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

About this story

Each week during COVID, we bring a new at-home lesson to you. 

Have one to share? Email valerie.wells@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News