Today's lesson: Money and the clock

Counting money with real money. There's no need to buy fake money. Teach the child what each coin is worth and provide amounts for him or her to count out of a pile of change.

Clock practice with a matching game and writing the time we do certain things each day. You could easily use regular paper and draw clocks or use a real clock to practice writing and telling the time for daily activities. Have the child look at the time you provide — we eat breakfast at 7 a.m., for example — and draw that time on a blank clock face.