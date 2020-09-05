Today's lesson: Preschool activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson, homeschooling her children

Age range: preschool, kindergarten

Skills: letter and number recognition

Materials: Cut-out alphabet letters (you can make these or buy them); Post-It notes; paper and markers; spiral notebook or journal

Instructions:

For letter recognition, place capital letters on a rug or table and have the child match the lower-case letters to the capitals.

Using play sand, flour or sugar, put the letters in front of the child and have him or her draw them in the sand.

Write letters on sticky notes, and have the child match those letters with letters you've drawn on a poster.

Make a poster with the names of family and friends, then write the names on sticky notes and have the child match them with the ones on the poster.

Write numbers on sticky notes and have the child place them in order.