Today's lesson: Preschool activities

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson, homeschooling her children
Age range: preschool, kindergarten
Skills: letter and number recognition
Materials: Cut-out alphabet letters (you can make these or buy them); Post-It notes; paper and markers; spiral notebook or journal
Instructions:
For letter recognition, place capital letters on a rug or table and have the child match the lower-case letters to the capitals.
Using play sand, flour or sugar, put the letters in front of the child and have him or her draw them in the sand.
Write letters on sticky notes, and have the child match those letters with letters you've drawn on a poster.
Make a poster with the names of family and friends, then write the names on sticky notes and have the child match them with the ones on the poster.
Write numbers on sticky notes and have the child place them in order.
Write numbers on squares on a sheet of paper and give the child a bingo card dawber (available at dollar stores). Have the child make marks or dots equal to the number.
Give the child a notebook or journal, even if he or she can't write, and let them draw pictures or scribble answers to questions you've written in the journal and then "read" it to you.
