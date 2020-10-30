Today's lesson: Rock cataloguing like a NASA scientist

Instructions: Using the terms NASA scientists use, study and describe the rocks. "Luster" is the reflective qualities; "cleavage" is the tendency to break in various directions; vesicles and voids are holes formed by pockets of gas, typical in volcanic rocks; "inclusions" are particles embedded in the rocks; "blebs" are minerals within the rock's own minerals; "homogenous" is how evenly the rock is formed, while "heterogeneous" is an uneven surface; "friable" is a rock that is fragile and easily crushed.