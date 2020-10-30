Today's lesson: Rock cataloguing like a NASA scientist

Teacher: Audra Cottrell, program director, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
Materials: Rocks, collected from your yard or neighborhood; candy bars
Age: intermediate to middle school grades
Instructions: Using the terms NASA scientists use, study and describe the rocks. "Luster" is the reflective qualities; "cleavage" is the tendency to break in various directions; vesicles and voids are holes formed by pockets of gas, typical in volcanic rocks; "inclusions" are particles embedded in the rocks; "blebs" are minerals within the rock's own minerals; "homogenous" is how evenly the rock is formed, while "heterogeneous" is an uneven surface; "friable" is a rock that is fragile and easily crushed.
Practice identifying rocks by using candy bars such as Snickers or Mounds bars. Cut them in half and examine the inside. Candy bars are comparable to rocks because the insides give clues about what they're made of.
