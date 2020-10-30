 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: Rock cataloguing like a NASA scientist
TODAY'S LESSON

Today's lesson: Rock cataloguing like a NASA scientist

Rock identification practice with candy bars

Audra Cottrell, program director for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, sent this photo to her group of young scientists to encourage rock identification practice in their science, technology, engineering and math group. 

 PROVIDED

Teacher: Audra Cottrell, program director, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois 

Materials: Rocks, collected from your yard or neighborhood; candy bars 

Age: intermediate to middle school grades 

Instructions: Using the terms NASA scientists use, study and describe the rocks. "Luster" is the reflective qualities; "cleavage" is the tendency to break in various directions; vesicles and voids are holes formed by pockets of gas, typical in volcanic rocks; "inclusions" are particles embedded in the rocks; "blebs" are minerals within the rock's own minerals; "homogenous" is how evenly the rock is formed, while "heterogeneous" is an uneven surface; "friable" is a rock that is fragile and easily crushed.

Practice identifying rocks by using candy bars such as Snickers or Mounds bars. Cut them in half and examine the inside. Candy bars are comparable to rocks because the insides give clues about what they're made of. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

ABOUT THIS STORY

The Herald & Review each weekend features a lesson for kids at home during COVID-19. Have an idea for one? Email vwells@herald-review.com.

