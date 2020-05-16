Today's lesson: Take a nature hike for an insect scavenger hunt

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Submitted: Audra Cottrell, program director

Organization: Girl Scouts of Central Illinois-Decatur

Grade level: Any, boys and girls

Materials needed: Paper and pencil or pen for note-taking; phone or camera if desired

Activity: Insect hike

Let’s start this week off by taking a step outside! I would like you to stretch your legs and go on an insect hike. Now that spring has sprung and the temperatures are rising, we will begin to see more and more insects. On your insect hike, you do not need to actually touch the insects, just observe them.

Here’s your challenge:

• Look around for insects. You can try lifting/rolling objects that you find on the ground and looking under them, moving leaf litter or mulch around your house, or even looking in the grass or on sidewalks.

• Take notes of what you find. You can write what you see, take pictures, or draw pictures of the insects. Try to record at least 6 different insects. Remember, do not touch bees or wasps!