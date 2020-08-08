You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's lesson: The Good Egg
0 comments

Today's lesson: The Good Egg

{{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Hollie Peckert, first grade teacher, Johns Hill Magnet School

Project: The Good Egg, based on the book of the same name by Jory John and Pete Oswald 

Supplies: Paper and pens, pencils or crayons; plastic Easter eggs

Age range: Elementary grades

Directions:

1. Make a book about yourself (see photo for examples). What are three good things about you? What are three things you can do when you feel stressed? List three things about you that make you a good egg. Draw yourself as a good egg. 

2. For parents: Write letters or simple arithmetic problems on slips of paper to put in the eggs. Have your child make words with the letters and do the problems. Choose eggs at random to mix things up. 

___________________________________________________________

Exercise your mind: Check out these past Today's Lesson learning activities

Exercise your mind: Check out these past Today's Lesson learning activities

The Herald and Review is presenting different lessons for young people during the pandemic.  Check out these past Today's Lesson learning activities.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pete Pistorius talks about new agriculture projects at Meridian High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News