Today's lesson: The Good Egg

Teacher: Hollie Peckert, first grade teacher, Johns Hill Magnet School

Project: The Good Egg, based on the book of the same name by Jory John and Pete Oswald

Supplies: Paper and pens, pencils or crayons; plastic Easter eggs

Age range: Elementary grades

Directions:

1. Make a book about yourself (see photo for examples). What are three good things about you? What are three things you can do when you feel stressed? List three things about you that make you a good egg. Draw yourself as a good egg.

2. For parents: Write letters or simple arithmetic problems on slips of paper to put in the eggs. Have your child make words with the letters and do the problems. Choose eggs at random to mix things up.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.

