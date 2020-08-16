Today's lesson: Three Little Pigs

Teacher: Hollie Peckert, Johns Hill Magnet School, first grade
Age range: Elementary
Materials: Mini marshmallows, straws, cardboard, craft sticks, Legos
Activity: Build the Three Little Pigs' houses
Directions:
Using materials you have on hand, have children build houses for each of the the Three Little Pigs, first reading or re-telling the story. Make little pigs to live in the houses and a Big Bad Wolf.
Skill-building: Remembering and re-telling a story; sequencing; art; creativity.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!