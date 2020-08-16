You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's lesson: Three Little Pigs
0 comments
TODAY'S LESSON

Today's lesson: Three Little Pigs

{{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Hollie Peckert, Johns Hill Magnet School, first grade

Age range: Elementary

Materials: Mini marshmallows, straws, cardboard, craft sticks, Legos

Activity: Build the Three Little Pigs' houses

Directions:

Using materials you have on hand, have children build houses for each of the the Three Little Pigs, first reading or re-telling the story. Make little pigs to live in the houses and a Big Bad Wolf.

Skill-building: Remembering and re-telling a story; sequencing; art; creativity.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Patrick Catholic School holds their first day of school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News