Today's lesson: Tornado in a jar

Teacher: Hollie Peckert
School: Johns Hill Magnet School
Activity: Weather study; tornado in a jar
Age range: Elementary grades
Supplies: Notebook, three cups of tap water, one teaspoon of dish soap, one teaspoon of vinegar, glitter
Directions:
Use the notebook to keep a weather journal. Write down each day's high and low temperature, weather conditions like whether it's raining or cloudy or sunny, and what the weather is supposed to be tomorrow. Do this for a week and find out how accurate the forecast is.
For the tornado in a jar, use a large glass jar, like a Mason jar or spaghetti sauce jar, with a lid. Put the ingredients in the jar, put the lid on and spin the whole jar and watch the tornado form and the glitter spin around.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!