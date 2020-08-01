Today's lesson: Tornado in a jar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teacher: Hollie Peckert

School: Johns Hill Magnet School

Activity: Weather study; tornado in a jar

Age range: Elementary grades

Supplies: Notebook, three cups of tap water, one teaspoon of dish soap, one teaspoon of vinegar, glitter

Directions:

Use the notebook to keep a weather journal. Write down each day's high and low temperature, weather conditions like whether it's raining or cloudy or sunny, and what the weather is supposed to be tomorrow. Do this for a week and find out how accurate the forecast is.

For the tornado in a jar, use a large glass jar, like a Mason jar or spaghetti sauce jar, with a lid. Put the ingredients in the jar, put the lid on and spin the whole jar and watch the tornado form and the glitter spin around.

