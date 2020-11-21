Today's lesson: Turkey in disguise

Directions: I read the book "Turkey Trouble" by Wendi Silvano to kick off our project. It’s almost Thanksgiving and turkey needs a disguise. We talked about what our disguises might be if we were in the turkey’s shoes. Camden decided he wanted to make his turkey Ninjago Jay, Caitlyn decided on Jo-Jo Siwa, and Carleigh wanted Spider-Man. We looked through craft supplies we had at home and made a trip to the dollar store for feathers. The art project turned out amazing!