Today's lesson: Turkey in disguise

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson
Age range: preschool through early elementary
Materials: Construction paper, craft supplies
Directions: I read the book "Turkey Trouble" by Wendi Silvano to kick off our project. It’s almost Thanksgiving and turkey needs a disguise. We talked about what our disguises might be if we were in the turkey’s shoes. Camden decided he wanted to make his turkey Ninjago Jay, Caitlyn decided on Jo-Jo Siwa, and Carleigh wanted Spider-Man. We looked through craft supplies we had at home and made a trip to the dollar store for feathers. The art project turned out amazing!
We are in the middle of the written extension. For my Pre-K kiddo, we used the prompt: “I’m not a turkey, I’m ___________” My first- and fourth-grader have been working on narrative writing, so they’re currently writing a story how Tom Turkey actually escaped Thanksgiving with his disguise.
