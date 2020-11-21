 Skip to main content
Today's lesson: Turkey in disguise
Today's lesson: Turkey in disguise

Teacher: Charlotte Thompson 

Age range: preschool through early elementary 

Materials: Construction paper, craft supplies 

Directions: I read the book "Turkey Trouble" by Wendi Silvano to kick off our project. It’s almost Thanksgiving and turkey needs a disguise. We talked about what our disguises might be if we were in the turkey’s shoes. Camden decided he wanted to make his turkey Ninjago Jay, Caitlyn decided on Jo-Jo Siwa, and Carleigh wanted Spider-Man. We looked through craft supplies we had at home and made a trip to the dollar store for feathers. The art project turned out amazing!

We are in the middle of the written extension. For my Pre-K kiddo, we used the prompt: “I’m not a turkey, I’m ___________” My first- and fourth-grader have been working on narrative writing, so they’re currently writing a story how Tom Turkey actually escaped Thanksgiving with his disguise.

Exercise your mind: Check out these past Today's Lesson learning activities

The Herald and Review is presenting different lessons for young people during the pandemic.  Check out these past Today's Lesson learning activities.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

