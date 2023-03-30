DECATUR — Dakotah Green's cousins cut down trees to make a living, but they use chainsaws.
On Thursday, she got to see how tree trimming is done with remote-controlled machinery.
“It looks cool to see another side of it,” the Stephen Decatur Middle School eighth grader said.
Sky's The Limit Tree Service brought their trucks and equipment to Stephen Decatur on Thursday as part of College and Career Week activities. The official College and Career Week was last week, but rainy weather caused the postponement of the Touch a Truck event, said Stephen Decatur counselor Penny Jones.
“Innovative Programs assigns each school a truck or a company to come to each school, and that's who we have,” Jones said. “It's part of College and Career Week to show the kids another career option.”
Other buildings in Decatur Public Schools had fire trucks, police vehicles, a city of Decatur trolley, a Lugari's Wrecking tow truck, an Archer Daniels Midland Co. sleeper semi, an Ameren electric bucket truck, a Prairie Farms milk truck, Abbott Ambulance, Fox Radio music truck, and a Richland Community College semi used for teaching.
“I've seen their trucks around town,” said seventh grader Rio Pilger of Sky's the Limit.
Owner Nick Miller said tree trimming is safer and more efficient with the equipment he uses, and it's more likely his workforce can stay with the job longer because it's not as hard on them physically. He does occasionally have to have “a climber,” who will physically go up and cut trees by hand, if the tree is in a place the equipment won't fit.
The grapple saw crane, for example, can reach 112 feet in the air, and the grapple can reach up, grab and cut the tree by remote control.
“We can literally cut the tree down with remote control and go 112 feet up and bring the tree down,” Miller said.
One of his employees extended the crane to its fullest height to show the students how it works.
“I run (my business) by longevity,” Miller said. “I don't have chippers. I tote grind all my debris. You actually turn it into mulch instead of (wood) chips and then I sell it. I mill my own wood. I like seeing the grain in the woods and whatnot. You're really recycling the whole product. If somebody wants to remove a perfectly live tree, at least use the wood and make a table out of it, you know what I mean?”
College and Career Week also included job fairs at both MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools, where students could apply for summer jobs and learn about careers in various local organizations; guest speakers who talked about their careers at buildings throughout the district; and dress-up days where students could dress as someone in their dream career would.
Help a college student find a career
Get a job now
No matter how demanding the field of study your child is in, they should be working part-time during college. To learn to show up on time. To do what’s asked. To work with others no matter how annoying they are.
It matters less what job they do at this point and, in fact, having a crummy job is a great motivator to seek a good one in the future.
Discover occupations
It’s fine to say, “Dear, ask your Uncle Al about his work as a CPA.” But it’s best to be more systematic. Bloomberg, the world’s largest business news organization, and its fabulous weekly magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, feature countless companies you and your child have probably never heard of, and those firms have jobs you’ve likely never imagined. Make it a monthly conversation (you can save up a few articles on interesting employers) to discuss what each of you has read.
Businessweek costs $99 a year, so $198 for the two of you. It’s old-fashioned to subscribe to a print publication, but having the thing land in your or your offspring’s mailbox weekly will prod you to have a look. Sound expensive? Think of the $100,000 to $200,000 you’re likely shelling out for college.
The yearly Bloomberg 50 list (Google it) profiles fast-growing employers whose business is often part of a large economic trend. Learn about legal cannabis, direct to consumer retail, the booming world of batteries and more.
About that liberal arts major
It’s OK — even tech companies hire more of them than they do engineers. Learn all about how liberal arts grads fit into the modern economy in a book by career expert George Anders: www.amazon.com/You-Can-Anything-Surprising-Education/dp/0316548804
Learn to look for a job before you need one
Indeed, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, CareerBuilder, USAJobs and more exist to match workers with jobs, but learning to sort through the literally hundreds of thousands of postings is a job itself. Your collegian has time and should spend some of it subscribing to daily and weekly emails (and then perusing them) from these services.
- Keywords around industry, roles, entry level, location are used to build the email you receive. Truth is, even the well-employed mid-career person should always be looking: www.rate.com/research/news/looking-better-job.
- You can post a resume on most of these platforms, too, and you should learn what to include: www.rate.com/research/news/include-items-resume.
- And what to leave out: www.rate.com/research/news/things-leave-off-resume.
College career counseling offices
They’re only useless if you don’t use them. Your kid should be on a first-name basis with someone in this office, to inquire about internships and job fairs and career paths.
The college may also refer your kid to affinity conferences: O4U, for instance, connects high-achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates to top employers. ALPFA helps support Latino leaders at any stage of their careers.
Once your offspring begins to think of college as, golly, a place to prepare for a career, they may want to spend more time with like-minded classmates, chat up professors and guest speakers in the outside world, and generally geek out on the job market.
You’ll only know if you ask, repeatedly. If you find yourself losing motivation, and cowering in the face of young adult pushback, think of your couch.