DECATUR — Two years into an apprenticeship with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, C.J. Williams has learned some important lessons to share with younger students.

“Be ready,” he told students in Ed Walton's building trades class at Eisenhower High School. “Be dressed to work. Have your tools. Don't show up 'on time,' or 10 minutes early. Show up a half hour early. Don't show up with bad energy, slumping around, moving slow. The guys who get laid off first are the lazy ones.”

Williams, 19, was one of Walton's students when he was in high school, and the trades are in sore need of young people to pursue a career as carpenters, plumbers and pipefitters, electricians, and heat and air technicians.

Apprentices must go through an application and interview process, but if accepted, they get paid while they learn, spending some of their time in classroom training and the rest working, as Williams is, and making good money doing it. After their apprenticeship, usually five years, they are certified journeymen.

Using the curriculum in his programs, Walton said, gives the students a head start to that goal when they graduate high school and apply for apprenticeships.

Williams said sometimes the apprentices are asked to do something like sweep up the floor on a job because the job site needs to be kept clean, and he's heard other apprentices complain about that, but he does not.

“I'm making $23 an hour, no matter what,” Williams told the students at Eisenhower. “If you want me to sweep, I'll sweep all day.”

For the program offered at Eisenhower and at MacArthur, led by Walton, students spend the first two weeks working exclusively on the curriculum approved by the national union's pre-apprenticeship program before heading out for hands-on experience on a job site, under the watchful eye of experienced professionals in the various fields. Students get exposure to all the trades, not just carpentry – Walton's specialty – so they can find the one that suits their talents and interests.

“I wish you could do more than one trade,” said Mark Uy, a senior, who spoke to Williams at length after his talk to the class. Uy's aunt is an electrician and he worked as an intern with the Decatur Public Schools' maintenance department over the summer. He's planning to pursue a career as an electrician, but he's interested in carpentry, too. He thoroughly enjoyed working for the district maintenance department and said it stoked his enthusiasm for a career in the trades. “We switched out lights for LEDs, we did new carpet at Harris, we were working," he said.

“The best part is, if you've got your friend with you and you ride by something, you can say 'I built that,'” Williams said, while Uy chuckled and agreed.

Exposure to all the trades is important, said J.D. Miller, organizer/assistant business agent of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146I. A large number of current trades professionals are approaching retirement age, or already there, and replacing them with young men and women is critical.

“I think that's the beauty of Ed's program,” Miller said. “They're getting a variation of the hands-on experience in more than one trade. We can only give them what they choose, and if they choose us, they may think, 'It's not what I thought it was.' Touching on all of them is what Ed's been doing, and that's very important so they can have something in their head about all of them.

“Anything that's going to teach the young people about getting into the trades and pursing a career will help. And it is a career, not just a job.”

Most of the unions' contact with potential employees for pre-apprenticeships is through Workforce Investment Solutions, Miller said, though they are supportive of the high schools' programs. One of the appealing aspects of entering the trades is receiving an education without incurring debt — students earn money instead of spending it — and opportunities are there for the taking.

The next Workforce pre-apprenticeship class begins on Sept. 11, said Rocki Wilkerson, executive director, and applications are available online or at the Workforce office, 757 W. Pershing Road. Call 217-875-8751.

“Right now, there's work everywhere,” Miller said. “It's kind of going crazy. We haven't seen work like this for quite a while. Everybody that we talk to and are affiliated with says they definitely need people.”

