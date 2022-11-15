 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transgender Day of Remembrance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Decatur

transgender day of remembrance

A local group lit 24 candles Sunday to honor the lives of transgender people murdered in the United States in the last year. 

 Claire Hettinger

DECATUR — A Transgender Day of Remembrance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. 

The service is a memorial for transgender people murdered in the last year. It will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. 

Within the LGBTQ+ community, there are many flags that each represent a specific group of people within the community. Here is the meaning behind these five LGBTQ+ pride flags.

Keynote speaker is Scarlett Wells, mother of a transgender child. Also included is a service of candles to remember transgender persons who lost their lives in violence during the past year.

A social time with light refreshments will follow the service.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

