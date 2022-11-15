Transgender Day of Remembrance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Decatur

DECATUR — A Transgender Day of Remembrance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
The service is a memorial for transgender people murdered in the last year. It will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur.
Keynote speaker is Scarlett Wells, mother of a transgender child. Also included is a service of candles to remember transgender persons who lost their lives in violence during the past year.
A social time with light refreshments will follow the service.
LGBTQ+ history before Stonewall
2900–2500 BC: First record of a transgender person
2400 BC: Niankhkhnum and Khnumhotep are buried together
630–612 BC: Sappho the poet is born
27 BC: First recorded same-sex marriage under Roman Empire
1478: The Spanish Inquisition stones ‘sodomites’
1532: Holy Roman Empire makes ‘buggery’ punishable by death
1623: King James appoints his lover as Duke of Buckingham
1791: France becomes the first Western European nation to decriminalize homosexuality
1800s: Decriminalizing homosexuality spreads through Europe and Latin America
1886: We’wha takes part in a delegation to Washington, DC
1892: Magnus Hirschfeld earns his doctoral degree
1910: Emma Goldman begins speaking publicly
1931: Dora Richter becomes the first transgender woman to get vaginoplasty
1932: Eleanor Roosevelt’s alleged lesbian affair
1936: Federico García Lorca is executed
1948: Alfred Kinsey publishes ‘Sexual Behavior in the Human Male’
1951–52: Christine Jorgensen has sex reassignment surgery
1955: The Daughters of Bilitis is formed
1956: ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ is first published by James Baldwin
1958: US Supreme Court rules in favor of gay free speech
1962: Illinois removes sodomy law from criminal code
1964: First gay rights protests at Whitehall
1965: Vanguard is created
1966: The Mattachine Society organizes a ‘Sip-In’
1967: Police raid Black Cat Tavern
