Transparency and accountability key issues in school board race

DECATUR — The Decatur school board's accountability will be a signature issue in the upcoming election in April.

“I want to make sure the board is accountable, transparent and open,” said Will Wetzel, one of four candidates who filed first thing Monday morning.

Other candidates who filed Monday morning were Bill Clevenger, Jacob Jenkins and Mark Reynolds. A fifth candidate, Misty Fronk, filed Monday afternoon.

Wetzel has been a regular speaker during public participation at school board meetings over the last year, which has been marked with regular criticism of the board by the public over decisions and discussions in closed sessions in violation of the Open Meetings Act, and the resulting controversy over the plan to use Lincoln Park as a location for a new Dennis School.

When the Decatur Park District ultimately decided against selling the park to the school district, the board decided to build a new American Dreamer instead and to use land already owned by the district, where Oak Grove School stood before its demolition.

Three seats are up for election, and incumbents Andrew Taylor and Regan Lewis have both announced that they will not be running for re-election. Taylor cited the decision to continue his education as his reason to step down, while Lewis declined to give a reason for her decision.

Wetzel is an IT professional at Archer Daniels Midland Co. and announced his plans to run in September. This is Wetzel’s second run for public office. He was unsuccessful in a 2021 quest for a seat on the Decatur City Council.

Clevenger, appointed in September to complete the term of past board President Dan Oakes, who resigned last summer, is running and filed on Monday. He is the retired executive director of the Decatur Park District.

“I think the school system is really the backbone of the future of our community,” Clevenger said after filing his election paperwork.

The four board members whose seats are not up for election this time were elected in 2020 when, as occurred this time, all incumbents chose to not run again. With the departure of Taylor and Lewis, both elected only four years ago, all seven members of the board will be in their first terms when the winners of the April election are seated in May. Before his retirement, Oakes was the most senior member of the school board, with close to three decades of experience.

“Transparency has been a big issue over the past few board cycles, and want to make sure that we're doing right by our taxpayers,” said Jenkins, an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

He has made two unsuccessful runs for public office — mayor of Decatur in 2019 and city council in 2021.

Jenkins, another regular visitor to board meetings, has repeatedly accused the board of racism due to the separation from the district of two Black principals.

Reynolds is a retired investment broker for Wells Fargo Advisors and is currently working as a substitute teacher at area schools, including those in the Decatur School District.

For Reynolds, an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal in June was the impetus to run for the school board. That piece characterized Illinois schools in general, and Decatur schools in particular, as “failing.”

“It was embarrassing for the community,” Reynolds said. “I'd like to do something to raise the quality of education for kids here in Decatur.”

Filing for seats school districts based in Macon County continues on weekdays through Monday, Dec. 19, at the clerk’s office, 141 S. Main St., Room 104, in Decatur. Candidates who wish to file to be in the lottery for the last place on the ballot must file between 4 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

To qualify for school board membership, an individual must be, as of the date of election: A United States citizen; a resident of the state of Illinois and of the school district for at least one year preceding election; at least 18 years of age; a registered voter; and not a school trustee. A minimum of 50 signatures on a petition to run are required to file to be on the ballot.