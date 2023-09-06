DECATUR — It may seem odd to reward kids this early in the school year for good behavior and good attendance, but there's a good reason.

“This is a good opportunity to get with students early to remind them about the goals we are setting for them, which is good grades, good behavior, good attendance, acts of kindness and also a little volunteering, whether it's in their school or in the community,” said Jarmese Sherrod, president of Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc., also known as SIMP.

SIMP and the Decatur Police Department hosted students from Parsons, American Dreamer STEM Academy and South Shores School on Wednesday at Scovill Zoo. Muffley School will visit on another day. Police officers greeted kids as they got off the buses at the zoo, with wristbands and official police stickers to wear, and spent time with them as they visited the zoo, rode the carousel and train and had lunch.

“We've been doing events with SIMP and Dr. Sherrod the last two or three years,” said Decatur police Sgt. Ben Massey. “Usually, we'll read to the kids at the schools, the Leo the Violence Prevention Lion stuff. We'll read the book and go talk with the kids and mentor them and just kind of hang out. We'll give the kids stickers and talk with them and kind of develop a relationship with them, which is a good thing for us and a good thing for them, where we can start early on having a relationship with the students, and hopefully it'll build over time and continue to build the relationship.”

SIMP has an R3 grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, Sherrod said, and that grant is substantial enough to allow the organization to plan a variety of events and initiatives for small and large groups, all with the goal of steering kids away from violence and toward positive attitudes and actions.

“We want to start this behavior at the beginning of the school year and continue to have it,” she said.

The original grant, she said, was to go into schools and organize small community events, but when she surveyed students for ideas, a lot of them said there weren't enough activities for young people that didn't cost money. She went back to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and asked for a larger grant that would allow funding for events throughout Macon County, which would be hosted in cooperation with the police and the schools, creating incentives for kids who meet the goals of good grades, good behavior and good attendance. The grant total is almost $1 million over the last three years. She wanted to provide transportation, admission fees and food for these events so the youngsters wouldn't have to worry about any costs.

Takaila Bobbitt, a second grader, said school is important to her, but the zoo was a good reward.

For the Scovill Zoo event, Parsons held a contest within the school for the highest attendance, and Stacey Wilson's second-grade classroom won, with 98% attendance for the first two weeks of school, the highest in the building.

“I think it's definitely going to motivate them to keep coming, since it's an attendance award,” Wilson said. “Attendance is super important, because if they're not here every day to get the instruction, they're not going to make progress, so I think it's a good incentive.”

Parsons second grader Bas Hagen's mom, Alicia, brought his little sister Kora, almost 3, to make the event a family outing. The family visits the zoo often, Alicia Hagen said, and when she was a child, her mother always went along on field trips, so she does, too.

“And everybody needs to see animals,” she said.

