Tuscola High School makes temporary switch to fully remote learning

Superintendent Gary Alexander said in an announcement that positive cases and quarantine numbers have risen to 20 percent of students in the Douglas County high school. The hope is to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

"(The high school) is considered an outbreak by state guidelines," Alexander said. "Working in conjunction with the Douglas County Health Department, the decision has been made to put Tuscola High School on an adaptive pause."

North Ward Elementary School and East Prairie Middle School will continue with in-person learning during this time, Alexander said.

The fall play will be postponed to Oct. 15-17.

"I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause households," Alexander said. "We will be making sure TCHS is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized."

