DECATUR — JaLynn Walker and Datrice Weathers have withdrawn from the Decatur school board race.
Eight candidates filed to run for the three open seats that will be decided in the April 4 election. With the women's withdrawal, that reduces the field to six: Mark Reynolds, Bill Clevenger, Jacob Jenkins, Will Wetzel, Misty Fronk and Hannah Wolfe.
Clevenger was appointed to the board in September to finish the term of former school board President Dan Oakes, who resigned in August.
Weathers has not responded to a request for comment, but Walker said her decision to withdraw was due to other commitments.
"My time is currently split between focusing on my children ages 13, 10, and 21 months; increased duties at my current career as a funeral director, and my volunteer service, and position as Director of Youth With A Positive Direction, violence prevention and intervention program," Walker said.
She is also vice president of Decatur Show Choir Complex, which raises its own funding, and that requires considerable time, she added. She intends to continue to advocate for Decatur schools and possibly consider another run for school board at a future date.
