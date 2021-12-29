Two finalists selected for superintendent of Decatur Public Schools

DECATUR — There are two finalists for the position of superintendent of Decatur Public Schools and the public will get a chance to meet them, ask questions and provide feedback next week.

Virtual gatherings with the finalists will be held at 6 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.

“The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has been working hard to find the district’s next superintendent to lead and serve our school community. After reviewing written applications, checking references, completing background screenings, and conducting several hours of interviews, we have narrowed the field to two finalists,” a school district news release stated.

The news release said the virtual sessions, one for each candidate, will begin with the candidates sharing why they believe they are the right fit for the position and why they are excited about serving our students, staff, and greater community; summarizing their leadership style; and describing their aspirations for the district.

After their presentations, participants will be able to ask the candidates questions during a Q and A session facilitated by consultants from search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

The public will then be asked to provide written feedback regarding the two candidates, which the board will use when making its final decision.

The link for the Zoom seminars will be https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81031536360

The board is seeking a replacement for Paul Fregeau, who left the district effective July 1 to take a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. In July, Bobbi Williams, retired assistant superintendent, was named interim superintendent for Decatur while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0