Two more Mount Zion students test positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — Two more Mount Zion students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Travis Roundcount sent a letter to district families on Wednesday in which he said a student who was at the high school last week and a Mount Zion Grade School student who was at that school two weeks ago tested positive.
"We are coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread within our school and community," Roundcount wrote in the letter. "We have also discussed with the health department that a school shut down is not necessary at this time."
On Monday, the school district reported two high school students and one staff member at the junior high had tested positive. On Oct. 8, the district reported a high school student had tested positive.
To prevent further spread of the disease, the school district is taking the following steps:
- Identify and notify close contacts (i.e., persons who were within six feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
- Working with the health department to place staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact with the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Macon County Health Department.
- Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.
- The school has been cleaned, and the school district will ensure there is proper cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 49 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 7-13 is 4.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
_________________________________________________________
Mount Zion Swingsations through the years
1976-1977 Swingsations
1977 - 1978 Swingsations
1978 - 1979 Swingsations
1978 -1979 Swingsations Watseka Competition
1979 - 1980 Swingsations
1980 Swingsations Rehearsa
1983-1984 Swingsations
1985 Swingsations Mt. Zion Midwest Invitational
1990 Swingsations Dinner Theatre
2012-2013 Swingsations
2012-2013 Swingsations
2013-2014 Swingsations
2015-2016 Swingsations
Swingsations
Swingsations Seniors
Winning tradition
Mount Zion Swingsations
In step
Rehearsals
Showing off
Exuberance
Strutting their stuff
Mount Zion Swingsations
Members celebrate
With A Song
1993 Seniors
More Seniors
Seniors
Shanna See
Tanner Keller
