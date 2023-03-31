DECATUR — Three seats are open on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees in the April 4 municipal election.

There are however, two write-in candidates.

The write-in candidates are Anthony “Tony” Albertina, a recreation supervisor for the Decatur Park District, and Marcy Rood, who works in the green energy field.

For votes for write-in candidates to count, election judges must be able to read the name and understand the voter's intent when written in the write-in portion of the ballot.

“I would like to see the workforce development continue to grow,” Albertina said. “Not everybody can go to college for traditional academic college stuff, and Richland does a great job growing workforce training. I'd like to see that expanded to other industries. They've worked well with (laid off employees from) Akorn and working with trade teams to get more skilled laborers out there as well.”

Albertina served on the Collinsville school board before moving to Decatur 10 years ago, and said he understands school budgets and the need to make hard decisions at times when funding falls short.

Rood has served on the Macon County Board and, like Albertina, supports workforce development and training.

“I really value the role of Richland Community College and the importance of its role in the community to help our young folks be able to move on to an advanced degree or pursue a paycheck in the trades field or retool or revamp skills for people who lost their jobs or want a new career,” she said. “I would like to see even deeper collaborations between high schools in the county as well as with Millikin University and other industry partners. I realize a lot of that has happened and we can continue in that direction and I can provide help in that area.”

Election results with write-in candidates will not be released until two weeks after the April 4 election, said County Clerk Josh Tanner, following the final canvass.

Mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by election day and at the moment, 3,000 of the mail-in ballots are still outstanding. Election judges in polling places determine if votes are valid and central count judges tabulate early and vote by mail write-in votes. Richland's district includes pieces of Sangamon, Moultrie, Christian, Logan, Shelby, Piatt and DeWitt counties and those counties follow the same procedures, Tanner added.

