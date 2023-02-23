ASSUMPTION — Liana Havryliuk speaks to family members and friends in Ukraine daily to check on their well-being.

The Ukraine native lives in Assumption with her husband.

Her son and his wife live in Kryvyi Ruh in the Dnipropetrovska region, with fighting not far away. The Russians shell the outskirts of their city regularly, and the couple is often without electricity, which means no heat and no water.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine, a country with a democratically elected government, on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the action, stating a need to protect ethnic Russians in the neighboring country, prevent its NATO membership and to keep Ukraine in "Russia's sphere of influence."

The ongoing war has killed thousands, forced millions to flee their homes, reduced cities to rubble and fueled fears the confrontation could result in an open conflict between NATO and Russia.

The husbands of two of Havryliuk's closest friends are in the front lines and both have been wounded, with one of them hurt so badly that he had to spend three months in the hospital and four more at home recovering. He has returned to the front. Their wives remain in Ukraine, close to their husbands, who get to go home on leave at times to rest and recover. Ukrainians, she said, refuse to give up hope.

“Everyone is firmly convince that Ukraine will win,” she said. “No doubts.”

Those friends sent Havryliuk a Ukrainian flag with signatures of friends on it, one of her most prized possessions, she said.

“They must keep fighting,” she said. “Ukrainians have no choice. We cannot live enslaved. Earlier, during the times of the Cossacks, the most terrible fate was to fall into captivity, to become a slave. Since then, we have had a saying - Slaves are not allowed into paradise.”

But the struggle has taken its toll, she said. Photos of her friends before the war compared to photos taken recently show how much they have aged in just one year. A friend of her son's, a young man who knows his life is in constant danger, took 10 days' leave to go home and marry his girlfriend.

“They are so young,” Havryliuk said. “Why (are) they going through all that war?”

They raised $70,000. And Kent was uncomfortable sending that much cash to refugee relief efforts without knowing for sure it would reach the people it was meant to help.

“I went to Poland within three weeks,” he said. “I was there the middle of March and since then, I've been back a second time.”

About 9 million people, mostly women and children, have left Ukraine and crossed into Poland, who “took the brunt,” as Kent phrased it, of accepting refugees. Many have gone on elsewhere since then, and some have even returned to Ukraine, but 1.6 million remain in Poland according to the United Nations. Churches around the United States have contributed to First Christian's efforts, raising a total so far of $250,000.

Now the Community Foundation of Macon County has created a new fund, Hope from the Heartland – Help for Ukrainian Refugees. Kent and his wife Leslie are organizing multiple fundraising efforts.

“In times of crisis, our community responds. They take action to serve, lift and love, and that is why I’m proud to live in Macon County,” said Community Foundation President Natalie Beck. “Whether giving $25 or $2,500, this new fund allows donors to unite. Our donors have asked for a secure, reputable funding vehicle to support Ukrainian refugees, and this project provides a trusted way to address the issues arising from the war.”

The Eastern Front in Ukraine is destroyed, Kent said. People from that area who fled the war can't go home because there's nothing left to go home to.

“It's very distressing to hear their stories,” Kent said. “(Refugees) are primarily women. Men 18 through 60 are not allowed to leave the nation and even in special circumstances, few want to leave because they want to fight. The women want to provide for their children, and the Polish government wants to help but there's no money left. The situation is becoming more dire and more stressful.”

Inflation has skyrocketed to 16% percent in the last year, Kent said, with food costs up 40 percent. Classrooms in Poland are trying to accommodate Ukrainian refugee children who don't speak Polish, leaving teachers trying to keep their Polish students progressing and on track while simultaneously trying to teach Ukrainian students with a language barrier.

The Kents plan to return to Poland in May, he said.

Lexi and Laney Jones began making baked goods and selling them last year, with some help from friends, when the twins were seniors at Meridian High School, to raise money to help refugees. They became particularly close to a young mother named Oksana, and have stayed in touch. Oksana has settled in Belgium and is doing well, and Lexi said she has visited her in her new home.

Last year, the twins visited Poland to work in a refugee shelter near the Poland/Ukraine border, where they helped Ukrainian mothers make plans for the future and looked after Ukrainian children while mothers worked or applied for assistance in getting resettled.

Now in college at the University of Tampa in Florida, the sisters are still active in the North America for Ukraine organization and have expanded their work to other areas. Lexi is social media manager for that organization, and both twins helped with a recent visit to the university by President Biden.

“Working with the White House staffers, Secret Service, and other volunteers was a really unique experience and I learned a lot about how these types of events really come together,” Lexi said. “Definitely a once in a lifetime type of thing. I’m really thankful I was given the opportunity to be a part of it all.”

As their efforts continue to support refugee relief, the sisters are also building a new network of supporters.

“College has definitely had an impact on what I am doing in regards to Ukraine relief efforts,” Laney said. “At home (in Illinois), Lexi and I have built a huge support base that we can go to and have support from. We don't have that yet in Florida and so that makes big efforts hard. One of the things I have been doing since I got here is putting out a lot of feelers with some of the organizations I have gotten involved with in Tampa to try and start building up some kind of base here.”

Their experiences with the refugees has also affected their future plans. Lexi is majoring in international studies with the aim of someday working with national non-profit and humanitarian aid organizations. Laney is majoring in marine biology, but she said her experiences in relief efforts have shown her that anyone can help make a difference.

“For example, I now know that you don't have to be a bigshot UN worker to be able to organize and carry out successful relief efforts,” Laney said. “I know that there aren't really strict requirements about what you have to be to volunteer with refugees at the border of a country that is at war. Knowing those things, I still intend to keep helping as much as possible with Ukraine and other issues regardless of what my future full-time job ends up being.”

Close 1 of 16 Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, April 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Displaced Ukrainians onboard a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44 holds a Ukrainian flag and directs hundreds of refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Ukrainian refugee hangs up the towel at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Maryna Ptashnyk, a Ukrainian refugee, reacts during an interview with The Associated Press at a flat in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Ptashnyk a woman from the Carpathian mountains now lives alone with their 3-year-old daughter, Polina, in a small suburban Warsaw apartment as her husband serves in a Ukrainian artillery unit. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, gestures as she talks inside a distribution center at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Last January, Anastasia Lasna was planning to open her own bakery in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after finding success with providing other businesses with her vegan foods and healthy deserts. Today she is running a food pantry of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, which has helped some 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, and integrating herself into the southern Polish city's growing Jewish community. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, shows a picture of her daughter during an interview with The Associated Press at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Ukrainian children attend classes at the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation educational facility in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Ukrainian refugees rest at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Refugees A young Ukrainian girl reflects in a window as she plays at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees A woman from Ukraine poses for a picture at counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees A woman from Kherson, center, who insisted on anonymity speaks to AP correspondent Vanessa Gera, right, and a translator during an interview with The Associated Press at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - A girl catches snowflakes on her tongue as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station in Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. 