Union files 2 complaints against Decatur schools

The DEA has also filed grievances regarding staff protection and safety and scheduling at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Those grievances have not yet risen to the unfair labor practice level. Both Niesman and Petitt said that if the unfair labor practice filing over the reading recovery teachers and instructional specialists goes to arbitration, which seems likely, the cost will be high in attorneys' fees and possible settlements. Some years ago when teachers from Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools were reassigned against their will, that went to arbitration, and the affected teachers were given cash settlements.

“In the past, we collaborated, we agreed to disagree, and now the board basically has no interest in communicating with the association and we feel that central administration staff as well have no desire to meet with DEA,” she said. “It's all a battle and a fight and it didn't used to be that way, I negotiated the last four contracts, and at the end we walked out with one voice, and walked out understanding their position and they understood ours, and now they have no interest in collaborating. You also see that with the teaching assistants' contract. It's a struggle every day to try to come up with solutions.”