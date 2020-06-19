Union files 2 complaints against Decatur schools

DECATUR – The union representing Decatur teachers has filed two unfair labor practice notices against the school district.
Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt said the issues began in January when the school district wanted to involuntarily transfer instructional specialists and reading recovery teachers into classroom teaching positions.
“DEA leadership met with administration and the lawyer, letting them know this couldn't happen,” Petitt said. “The district stopped it. On Valentine's Day, instructional specialists and reading recovery teachers received an email stating their jobs would be eliminated. There was a follow-up meeting the next week where they weren't really given any answers.”
Those educators were put into the displaced process, where they were offered jobs in the district, with those having seniority allowed to choose first. Some of them took those jobs, said Susie Niesman, first vice president of DEA.
The DEA's position is that the proper procedures weren't followed during the process of eliminating the positions of instructional specialists and reading recovery teachers.
“You have to read their names out loud (during a board meeting) and let them know those positions are no longer available,” Niesman said. “That's what they told them, but then they turned right around and created new positions at (the Professional Development Institute) and they're basically the same positions that they had, with the same job descriptions. I can't tell you what they were thinking. We're struggling with communication and collaboration with this board and district leadership.”
Some of the displaced reading recovery and instructional specialists applied for those jobs, Niesman said. Some chose to leave the district entirely.
The association represents more than 700 members.
Denise Swarthout, a spokeswoman for Decatur schools, said the district had no comment.
The unfair labor practice notice is filed with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. The association explains their issues and the relief they seek. So far, that board has acknowledged receipt, but no hearing has yet been set.
The charge is assigned to a board investigator who speaks with the party who filed the charge and the person or entity the charge was filed against. The investigator can request additional information or documents and may request a meeting with both parties in an effort to resolve their differences informally. If the investigation reveals an issue or law or fact, the executive director can set a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be some time before a hearing date is set, Niesman said.
The DEA has also filed grievances regarding staff protection and safety and scheduling at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Those grievances have not yet risen to the unfair labor practice level. Both Niesman and Petitt said that if the unfair labor practice filing over the reading recovery teachers and instructional specialists goes to arbitration, which seems likely, the cost will be high in attorneys' fees and possible settlements. Some years ago when teachers from Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools were reassigned against their will, that went to arbitration, and the affected teachers were given cash settlements.
“In the past, we collaborated, we agreed to disagree, and now the board basically has no interest in communicating with the association and we feel that central administration staff as well have no desire to meet with DEA,” she said. “It's all a battle and a fight and it didn't used to be that way, I negotiated the last four contracts, and at the end we walked out with one voice, and walked out understanding their position and they understood ours, and now they have no interest in collaborating. You also see that with the teaching assistants' contract. It's a struggle every day to try to come up with solutions.”
The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants and the district also have been negotiating a contract for more than a year without a resolution, and talks were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No further talks have been scheduled.
Eight meetings since August with a federal mediator were unsuccessful and in October, teaching assistants went on strike for three days. They returned to work after their health insurance was dropped. The benefits were then reinstated.
