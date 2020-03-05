Unit 5's next superintendent tours the district, finds 'community and pride'

“Some kids can’t visualize that unless they get to apply it right away, so I think that’s a pretty amazing opportunity,” Weikle said after meeting Brock Keller, who teaches industrial technology at NCHS.

In the elementary schools, students were excited to ask her simple questions, like what is a superintendent, but one fifth grader surprised her, asking what she is most excited about coming into the district.

“Really I can’t wait to get started,” Weikle said when the 10-year-old’s question was repeated. “I’ve had the opportunity to be in the district a day here, a day there over the last couple months now and I’ve so enjoyed getting to meet everyone so far, learning about what we’re doing and then already starting to make plans for next year.

"I really can’t wait just to jump right in, become a part of the community. I want to be a familiar face for principals, students, staff, as I told (a group of culinary students today): if you see me next year, say hi or reach out.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.