DECATUR — Unity Christian School is planning a jog-a-thon for Oct. 13.

The school held an assembly on Friday to explain how it works. Families are asked to send out a minimum of 10 emails or texts to friends and relatives and ask them to donate.

The event is a general fundraiser for school expenses, but this year there are some new additions to the school that the fundraiser will help support, too.

“We added some new education programs this year,” said Executive Director Brian Booth. “So it's to fund some of those things. We added a music program back for elementary, we're growing our agriculture program, we added clubs back for our seventh through 12th graders.”

The event will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, on the football field, with inflatables, food and activities. Students will walk or jog for 15 to 20 minutes, and donors can choose whether to donate a specific amount per minute or a flat donation, Booth said.

The donations will be sent securely through an online site.

Students who have 20, 30 or 40 donors receive incentives like T-shirts and gift cards, and the student who has the highest total donation will get a new pair of shoes of his or her choice from Fleet Feet.

Unity Christian School, formerly the Lutheran School Association, changed its name over the summer. The school was founded in 1959 by the Missouri Synod Lutheran churches in Decatur and is supported by St. Paul's, St. John's, Mount Calvary, Trinity and Concordia Lutheran churches. The school moved to the former Kemper Insurance building on East Mound Road in 1998 and added a high school in 2000.

PHOTOS: Veterans Day Assembly at LSA Veterans Day 1 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 2 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 3 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 4 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 5 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 6 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 7 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 8 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 9 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 10 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 11 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 12 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 13 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 14 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 15 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 16 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 17 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 18 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 19 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 20 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 21 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 22 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 23 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 24 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 25 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 26 11.11.19.JPG