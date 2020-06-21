University of Illinois announces fall in-person instruction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

URBANA — In-person instruction will take place in the fall at the University of Illinois, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place to protect students if the state remains in Phase IV of its reopening schedule, officials said. Phase IV is scheduled to begin Friday.

Students who don't or can't return to the Central Illinois campus can take classes online, according to the university. Those who have signed up to live in university housing or freshmen required to live on campus will have to submit special documentation and receive approval to learn from a distance.

In announcing the plans late last week, Chancellor Robert Jones said there will be as much in-person instruction and residential occupancy as restrictions of space, health and safety allows. Classes will be in spaces that allow adequate social distancing between students and professors. As an added precaution, face coverings will be required in all instructional spaces and classrooms.

In an online message, Jones and the university's vice chancellor said resuming in-person instruction is also predicated upon the university's ability to provide adequate COVID-19 testing for faculty, staff and students, "coupled with a comprehensive plan that looks after the vulnerable and aims at mitigating and containing any outbreaks."