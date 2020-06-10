University of Illinois looks to drop ACT, SAT tests at 2 campuses next year due to coronavirus disruptions

At U. of I.’s flagship campus in Urbana-Champaign, the state’s largest university with more than 52,000 students, discussions about the measure still need to take place within the academic senate. The item is set to be addressed at a meeting later Wednesday.

“This is a one-year adjustment because of the pandemic,” Tom Hardy, spokesman of the University of Illinois System, said in an email. Beyond 2021, he said, “there are no plans to drop standardized testing from the admissions process.”

The debate over the use of standardized tests in college admissions predates the pandemic, but discussions have resumed with renewed urgency as schools scramble to revise their procedures and accommodate students. So far, some schools have extended decision deadlines from the traditional May 1 date, granting students more time to make a final choice about where to study in the fall -- if they are allowed to return to campus.

Well before the pandemic, many schools had begun moving away from standardized tests, citing inequities that favor wealthier and often white students who can afford tutoring and additional help to boost their scores. Others have questioned whether the tests can accurately predict a student’s success at the college level.