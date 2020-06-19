University of Illinois will reopen with face masks and COVID-19 testing but also virtual classes; other colleges plan blend of online, in-person learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After months of deliberation, the state’s largest public university confirmed Thursday that it will bring students back to its Urbana campus this fall and let them take in-person classes in “a modified manner” as long as they wear face masks, submit to coronavirus testing, practice social distancing and otherwise help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students who don’t or can’t return to the downstate campus, which hit record enrollment last year with more than 51,000 students, can take classes solely online, UIUC announced on its website. But those who already signed up to live in university housing or freshmen who are required to reside on campus will have to submit special documentation and receive approval to learn from a distance.

“This semester will consist of a blend of in-person and remote instruction,” the school’s chancellor and vice chancellor said in an online message. “Along with a successful transition of our region of Illinois into Phase IV of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, resuming on-campus instruction is predicated upon our ability to provide adequate COVID-19 testing for our entire community, of faculty, staff and students, coupled with a comprehensive plan that looks after the vulnerable and aims at mitigating and containing any outbreaks.”