Up close: Decatur school district's back to school plans

The Decatur school district on Friday announced plans to have remote learning for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.
The full plan is at dps61.org.
Here are the highlights:
- Instruction will start Monday, Aug. 17
- In-person appointments and assistance will be available for students with IEPs, English learners and students who specifically request in-person assistance from teachers
- Aug. 12, 13, and 14 are Remote Learning Planning Days for teachers and staff to ensure they’re ready for students to begin virtual learning; Decatur Public Schools will also offer assistance for families who need to get internet access in homes or iPads updated
- Students will still be required to check in with teachers for daily attendance and grading returns to normal expectations
- Families can register returning students by logging into Skyward Family Access through dps61.org
The district plans to re-evaluate plans at the end of the first quarter in October.
"We know that the COVID-19 positivity rate in our region changes daily, so planning for the future of instruction for DPS students must remain fluid as well," the district said in a statement.
The district is also holding a webinar with parents at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Visit dps61.org/julyparentmeeting for more information.
