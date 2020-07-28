Up close: Decatur school district's back to school plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Decatur school district on Friday announced plans to have remote learning for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.

The full plan is at dps61.org.

Here are the highlights:

Instruction will start Monday, Aug. 17

In-person appointments and assistance will be available for students with IEPs, English learners and students who specifically request in-person assistance from teachers

Aug. 12, 13, and 14 are Remote Learning Planning Days for teachers and staff to ensure they’re ready for students to begin virtual learning; Decatur Public Schools will also offer assistance for families who need to get internet access in homes or iPads updated

Students will still be required to check in with teachers for daily attendance and grading returns to normal expectations



Families can register returning students by logging into Skyward Family Access through dps61.org

The district plans to re-evaluate plans at the end of the first quarter in October.