Up close: Decatur school district's back to school plans
Up close: Decatur school district's back to school plans

The Decatur school district on Friday announced plans to have remote learning for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.

The full plan is at dps61.org.

Here are the highlights:

  • Instruction will start Monday, Aug. 17
  • In-person appointments and assistance will be available for students with IEPs, English learners and students who specifically request in-person assistance from teachers
  • Aug. 12, 13, and 14 are Remote Learning Planning Days for teachers and staff to ensure they’re ready for students to begin virtual learning; Decatur Public Schools will also offer assistance for families who need to get internet access in homes or iPads updated 
  • Students will still be required to check in with teachers for daily attendance and grading returns to normal expectations
  • Families can register returning students by logging into Skyward Family Access through dps61.org

The district plans to re-evaluate plans at the end of the first quarter in October. 

"We know that the COVID-19 positivity rate in our region changes daily, so planning for the future of instruction for DPS students must remain fluid as well," the district said in a statement. 

The district is also holding a webinar with parents at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Visit dps61.org/julyparentmeeting for more information. 

