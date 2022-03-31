UPDATE: Classes resume Friday at Richland

6:45 p.m. update

Power has been restored at Richland's main campus. Classes will resume Friday, April 1.

******

DECATUR — Due to a power outage on campus, Richland Community College will be closed the remainder Thursday, March 31.

Remaining day classes and all evening classes are canceled, Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations said in an e-mail.

Students should contact their instructors if they have any questions about their class.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0