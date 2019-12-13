UPDATE: Decatur school district takes down boundary map after confusion

DECATUR — Hours after posting an interactive map showing proposed new boundary lines for Decatur Public Schools, district leaders have removed the map from their website, saying they need to verify its accuracy.

The removal came after questions from parents, some to the Herald & Review, about why properties previously outside the Decatur school district were shown as having moved inside it.

Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said the district would not be rezoning any areas outside of the school district's boundaries. "We pulled the map down as we try to verify the accuracy of the data from our vendor," she said.

The map went live Friday morning and is the fruit of nearly a year's worth of labor by a committee of 20 district officials and community members.

Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent of support services, said during a board meeting Tuesday that the boundaries had not been evaluated in over 20 years. According to district documents, the old boundaries lack neighborhood emphasis for certain schools, meaning students don't always get to go to the school in their neighborhood.