Updated: Decatur school board replaces 2 principals

DECATUR – The Decatur school board issued a “notice to remedy” on Tuesday to Geneka Gully, former principal of South Shores School.

Gully was replaced at South Shores by Kristi Mullinix in September and has been reassigned to the position of “roving principal," currently assigned as an assistant principal at Eisenhower High School, according to a statement issued by the district on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure all administrators are set up to succeed, by providing a variety of support services and mentorship. One support is to provide daily leadership development," said Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer.

According to the notice to remedy, the board and district administration received reports regarding Gully's “performance and effectiveness” and their investigation revealed “serious deficiencies” in her actions. When questioned about the incidents, the notice says, Gully “has failed to provide explanation for certain issues fully described in Exhibit A so as to in any way diminish the concerns of school officials as to deficiencies in the judgment and behavior of Geneka Gully in these incidents.”

The specific incidents and the remedies the board requires for Gully to continue to be employed are part of two exhibits the board has classified as confidential and part of closed session minutes, which will not be published. The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for those two exhibits.

Six members of the board voted in favor of the notice to remedy, with Alana Banks abstaining.

Gully is the second new principal in Decatur Public Schools to be removed this academic year. Stephanie Morgan-Harris, who was hired as principal of Muffley School and began work in August, was removed from that position. Morgan-Harris was transferred to assistant principal at Hope Academy.

Paul Ranstead, who has been assistant principal at Eisenhower High School, was unanimously approved to replace Morgan-Harris at Muffley. Ranstead spoke to the board to thank them.

"The staff, the students and the parents have been supportive," Ranstead said. "Their welcoming reception has been amazing." He's received notes and letters, he said, and had forgotten while working at the high school level that small children draw somewhat differently.

"My arms and legs come out of my round face," he said with a chuckle. "They got that part right, the round face."

The board also approved a contract with Mike Curry to serve as chief operational officer, a position currently held by Todd Covault. Covault plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year in June, and Curry's hiring is part of the transition plan, Swarthout said. Curry will be able to work alongside Covault until then to make the transition go more smoothly.

In other business, the board approved a contract with GreenTrac for the demolition of Southeast School. The building is no longer in use by the district and will be demolished, after asbestos abatement. The district has already had Oak Grove and the old Johns Hill Magnet School demolished. Oak Grove students moved to Franklin, which was renamed Franklin Grove, and Johns Hill students moved into a new building near the old site, which opened in August.

During board discussion, the district's health coordinator, Angie Wetzel, and legal counsel Brian Braun gave an update on the most recent guidelines for schools from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control. The new guidelines were released on Friday afternoon, so the COVID committee is still working on them, but the most significant change, Wetzel said, is that quarantine and isolation time has been reduced to five days.

Board member Jason Dion asked if the district has the option to keep more stringent quarantine and isolation requirements, and Braun said that would be difficult due to the time and staff required to keep up with the reports of positive tests, because the IDPH has difficulty with a much larger staff.

"How are we better able to do what they say they can't do with greater staffing?" Braun said. "Understand the operative reality of a school nurse asked to do things that a fully staffed IDPH can't do."

Dion asked if it might be wise to put the whole district on an "adaptive pause" -- a return to remote learning for all students, as several buildings are doing due to high numbers -- considering the rise in cases in Macon County, but Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said some schools have hardly any cases at all and as long as more than half of buildings are not seeing high numbers, it's best for the students' education to attend school in person.

"We've just got to trust the team to get it right," Braun said. "We understand they can't, it's an impossible task, but they're doing the best they can in a terrible situation."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

